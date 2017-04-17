Why therea s still a time limit on prosecuting child sex crimes in Washington
A 46-year-old man's allegations that Seattle Mayor Ed Murray raped and molested him when the man was a minor is bringing a civil lawsuit, not a criminal case, against the mayor. But even if King County prosecutors had wanted to push for criminal charges, Washington's statute of limitations on sex crimes would have blocked them.
