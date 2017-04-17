Who Will Protect The Air We Breathe A...

Who Will Protect The Air We Breathe And Water We Drink? The Resistance

More and more Americans are coming to the conclusion that climate change is no myth at a time when the Trump administration is intent on ignoring reality and appeasing corporate interests. Some environmental leaders are responding by formulating a lowest common denominator strategy on climate, like revenue neutral approaches, hoping to magically create a middle ground by bowing to the altar of limited government.

