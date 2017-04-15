'We may be at an all time low' with Russia
After all, it formed nearly 70 years ago in response to the growing strength of the Soviet Union. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us from the White House for more on this.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 3
|Details at Eleven
|125
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Mar 22
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC