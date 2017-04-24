Washington's marijuana sales bumped 7...

Washington's marijuana sales bumped 79 percent on 4/20

Seattle residents report using marijuana at a slightly lower rate than Washington as a whole, with about 15 percent of residents reporting marijuana use in surveys conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. less Seattle residents report using marijuana at a slightly lower rate than Washington as a whole, with about 15 percent of residents reporting marijuana use in surveys conducted by the Centers for Disease Control ... more According to Lemonhaze , a site that publishes hourly live charts of cannabis sales, Washington marijuana shops saw a 79 percent jump in daily sales revenue compared to the average daily sales in the preceding 19 days of April.

