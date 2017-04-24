Washington's marijuana sales bumped 79 percent on 4/20
Seattle residents report using marijuana at a slightly lower rate than Washington as a whole, with about 15 percent of residents reporting marijuana use in surveys conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. less Seattle residents report using marijuana at a slightly lower rate than Washington as a whole, with about 15 percent of residents reporting marijuana use in surveys conducted by the Centers for Disease Control ... more According to Lemonhaze , a site that publishes hourly live charts of cannabis sales, Washington marijuana shops saw a 79 percent jump in daily sales revenue compared to the average daily sales in the preceding 19 days of April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Sun
|davy
|2
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|126
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,629
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC