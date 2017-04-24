Washington's International Film Festival Celebrates 31st Anniversary
Films focusing on America's broken education system, the power of independent journalism, and the Syrian refugee crisis are just some of the highlights of this year's Filmfest DC. For more than 30 years, the annual event has been showcasing thought-provoking movies from around the world to a discerning audience in the U.S. capital, promoting discussion and debate.
