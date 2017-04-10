Washington waits for late asparagus harvest to start
The farm appears to be the only spot in Washington where soil has warmed enough to produce asparagus spears mature enough to harvest. A fellow farmer just five miles away isn't as lucky, Middleton said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 3
|Details at Eleven
|125
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Mar 22
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC