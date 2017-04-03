Washington state's lauded community college system is 50 years old today
Dan Evans, who as governor helped pass legislation to create a unified state community college system 50 years ago, says the law helped Washington develop one of the best networks of two-year colleges in the country. April 3 marks the 50th anniversary of the state's Community College Act, which offered an open door to higher education for everyone, regardless of their academic background or experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|22 hr
|Details at Eleven
|125
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Just Slim
|276,628
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Mar 22
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC