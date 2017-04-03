Washington state's lauded community c...

Washington state's lauded community college system is 50 years old today

Seattle Times

Dan Evans, who as governor helped pass legislation to create a unified state community college system 50 years ago, says the law helped Washington develop one of the best networks of two-year colleges in the country. April 3 marks the 50th anniversary of the state's Community College Act, which offered an open door to higher education for everyone, regardless of their academic background or experience.

