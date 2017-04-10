Washington State, Chicago To Keep North Carolina Travel Bans Despite House Bill 2 Replacement
Washington state and Chicago have announced they'll keep in place policies that restrict government workers from traveling to North Carolina. The bans were enacted to protest passage of House Bill 2, which blocked cities from enacting LGBT protections and prohibited transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings.
