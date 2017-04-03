Washington Senate to John Wayne Trail: No bond money for you
Parks are popular with politicians, so much so that they may rank just slightly behind motherhood, apple pie and smiling babies on their list of "Things we really, really like." But like those other things Are these moms scamming the welfare system? Did the apples come from Washington? Does this baby need a diaper change? there is limit to the love.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|7 hr
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|17
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 3
|Details at Eleven
|125
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Mar 22
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC