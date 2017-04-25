Washington records - Tue, 25 Apr 2017 PST

Jason H. Holloway, 37; 25 months in prison, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and theft of a motor vehicle. Zachary P. Bergstrom, 36; six months plus one day in jail with credit given for 143 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of attempt to elude a police vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

