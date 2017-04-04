Washington Records - Tue, 04 Apr 2017 PST

Washington Records - Tue, 04 Apr 2017...

Aaron J. Schwab, 24; 60 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, forgery, attempted second-degree robbery, and two counts of second-degree burglary. John N. Wavada, 54; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

