Washington Records - Tue, 04 Apr 2017 PST

Aaron J. Schwab, 24; 60 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, forgery, attempted second-degree robbery, and two counts of second-degree burglary. John N. Wavada, 54; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

