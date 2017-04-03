Washington, Oregon Closing In On Driver's License Fixes To Meet Federal Deadline
After years of dragging their feet, Washington and Oregon lawmakers are finally acknowledging they have to accept stricter federal driver's license security standards. Both states appear to be settling on having two kinds of licenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
