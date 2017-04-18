Washington Legislature passes Columbia River bridge bill, but Oregon...
For years, Washington state lawmakers attempted to send a message to their Oregon counterparts proving they are ready to talk about the region's chronically congested Interstate 5 bridge. But every venture became mired in political gridlock and ultimately died a toxic death.
