Washington Hates the White House Budget Director, Which is Why I Love Him

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney has the hardest job in Washington: he's the guy whose trying to keep America from going over the fiscal cliff, and it seems that almost everyone is fighting him. The shrieks are the loudest in the Capital City, where last week Washingtonian Magazine ran a headline criticizing Mulvaney's proposals that read "Proposed Budget Would Leave D.C. Area 'Pretty Screwed.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.