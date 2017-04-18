Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, center, p...

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, center, poses for a photo with lawmakers...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, center, poses for a photo with lawmakers and supporters, including Sen. Joe Fain, R-Auburn, fourth from right, and several dogs that were brought in for a bill signing ceremony, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee signed a measure sponsored by Fain that brings new penalties for dog owners who tie up or "tether" their dogs in an inhumane way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 17 Memory cancer 126
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15) Apr 9 Love washington 18
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,629
News GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15) Mar 27 Tramps Trailer 51
News Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't... Mar 23 What The 7
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,492 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC