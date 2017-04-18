Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, center, poses for a photo with lawmakers and supporters, including Sen. Joe Fain, R-Auburn, fourth from right, and several dogs that were brought in for a bill signing ceremony, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee signed a measure sponsored by Fain that brings new penalties for dog owners who tie up or "tether" their dogs in an inhumane way.

