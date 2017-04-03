Washington fights for internet privac...

Washington fights for internet privacy that Congress took away

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed a law that allows internet providers to sell your personal information without your permission. On Tuesday, Washington legislators from both parties fired back, introducing bills in the Senate and House to reinstate those protections in this state.

