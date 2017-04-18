Washington could crack down on pot shop advertising - Fri, 21 Apr 2017 PST

Senate Bill 5131 , with new restrictions on marijuana businesses, passed the House Thursday on a 63-33 vote. Among Spokane-area representatives, Democrats Timm Ormsby and Marcus Riccelli and Republicans Jeff Holy and Mike Volz voted yes; Republicans Mary Dye, Joel Kretz, Jacquelin Maycumber, Bob McCaslin, Joe Schmick and Matt Shea voted no.

