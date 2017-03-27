Trump's stance on Iran emboldens hard-liners in Iran - Sun, 02 Apr 2017 PST
Iran's hard-liners are hoping they can benefit from the rise of Donald Trump in upcoming elections, arguing that their own country needs a tougher leader to stand up to an American president whose administration has put the Islamic Republic "on notice." They say it's time for a "revolutionary diplomacy" to confront the U.S. after four years of a more conciliatory policy under moderate incumbent President Hassan Rouhani.
