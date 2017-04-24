Trump tax plan could be good news for many, bad for deficit

President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Wash... WASHINGTON - Dismissing concerns about ballooning federal deficits, President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed dramatic tax cuts for U.S. businesses and individuals - outlining an overhaul his administration promises will spur economic growth and simplify America's tangle of tax code rules. His proposal, a one-page sketch short on detail, would reduce the top corporate tax rate by 20 percentage points and allow private business owners to claim the new lower rate for their take-home pay.

