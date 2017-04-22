Trump praises Chinese efforts on North Korea 'menace,' Pyongyang warns of strike
As the Trump administration continues to talk with Asian allies about North Korea, an IL congressman says China plays a role in any negotiations. North Korea has constantly threatened to destroy Japan, South Korea and the United States and never softened its belligerent stand after a failed missile test on Sunday, a day after putting on a huge display of missiles at a parade in Pyongyang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|126
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,629
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC