The fiduciary rule 'delay' showcases ...

The fiduciary rule 'delay' showcases Washington bureaucracy at its finest

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

President Trump, in his Feb. 3 presidential memorandum ordered the Department of Labor to "examine the Fiduciary Duty Rule to determine whether it may adversely affect the ability of Americans to gain access to retirement information and financial advice, and a [i]f you make an affirmative determination as to any [adverse effects] a then you shall publish for notice and comment a proposed rule rescinding or revising the Rule." Recall that the fiduciary rule is the regulation from DOL that will hold financial advisors to a heightened standard of compliance or force them to enter into a Best Interest Contract with their clients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag... Sun davy 2
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 17 Memory cancer 126
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15) Apr 9 Love washington 18
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,629
News GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15) Mar 27 Tramps Trailer 51
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,453 • Total comments across all topics: 280,541,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC