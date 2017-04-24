The fiduciary rule 'delay' showcases Washington bureaucracy at its finest
President Trump, in his Feb. 3 presidential memorandum ordered the Department of Labor to "examine the Fiduciary Duty Rule to determine whether it may adversely affect the ability of Americans to gain access to retirement information and financial advice, and a [i]f you make an affirmative determination as to any [adverse effects] a then you shall publish for notice and comment a proposed rule rescinding or revising the Rule." Recall that the fiduciary rule is the regulation from DOL that will hold financial advisors to a heightened standard of compliance or force them to enter into a Best Interest Contract with their clients.
