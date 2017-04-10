The fake news that haunted George Washington
The Revolutionary War was at a crucial point in 1777 in which a remarkable set of documents surfaced in London that cast doubt on Yankee resolve. With France not yet helping the struggling rebels, a packet of letters said to have been intercepted from Gen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 3
|Details at Eleven
|125
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Mar 22
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC