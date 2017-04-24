Summit Homes of Washington and Presidio Residential Capital Have Sold ...
"Demand for quality housing continues to soar in the Seattle area, and we're not surprised these excellent new neighborhoods sold out so quickly," said Summit Homes of Washington's marketing manager Kristian Young. "Summit Homes will continue to provide much-needed housing opportunities in this rapidly growing area."
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|126
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,629
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Tramps Trailer
|51
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC