State Sen. Doug Ericksen is drawing on state, federal salaries

Washington Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, who is serving as both a state senator and a member of President Donald Trump's transition team, said that the Republican majority in the state Senate can rely on him, and that he's able to do both jobs. Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, has collected nearly $6,000 in daily living expenses so far during the legislative session, while he also holds a job with the Trump administration.

