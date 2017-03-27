State Ecology Department hiring teens for summer jobs
The Washington Department of Ecology plans to hire 66 teenagers in northwestern Washington this summer as part of the Ecology Youth Corps. In 2016, youth corps crews picked up 1.2 million pounds of litter and cleaned 5,445 miles of roads statewide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|Details at Eleven
|125
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Just Slim
|276,628
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Mar 22
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
|The Latest: Trump expected to roll back fuel ec...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC