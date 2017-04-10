Spokane Valley Fire Department earns Class 2 insurance rating - Thu, 13 Apr 2017 PST
Homeowners insurance in Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake and Millwood just got a little cheaper as the Spokane Valley Fire Department received an improved rating from the Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau. Spokane Valley is only the fifth department to earn the rating statewide and the only department in Eastern Washington.
