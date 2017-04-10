Spokane Valley Fire Department earns ...

Spokane Valley Fire Department earns Class 2 insurance rating - Thu, 13 Apr 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Homeowners insurance in Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake and Millwood just got a little cheaper as the Spokane Valley Fire Department received an improved rating from the Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau. Spokane Valley is only the fifth department to earn the rating statewide and the only department in Eastern Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15) Apr 9 Love washington 18
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,630
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 3 Details at Eleven 125
News GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15) Mar 27 Tramps Trailer 51
News Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't... Mar 23 What The 7
dont trust trump ryne care Mar 22 VOTE NO TRUMP CARE 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC