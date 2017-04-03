Rare spring windstorm roars through the Northwest
Seattlepi.com's Levi Pulkkinen reports from Golden Gardens on the "Pineapple Express" weather system moving through Seattle, Friday, April 7, 2017. A powerful storm that apparently had little regard for the calendar rolled into the Pacific Northwest on Friday, bringing a rare springtime wind event to the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|11 hr
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|17
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 3
|Details at Eleven
|125
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Mar 22
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC