Prosecutor: Suspect in Washington mall shooting found dead
A man charged with killing five people at a mall in Washington state last year was found dead in his jail cell in an apparent suicide, authorities said Monday. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, which runs the jail, did not immediately return messages left by The Associated Press seeking details.
