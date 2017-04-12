'Progressive' Washington has the most...

'Progressive' Washington has the most regressive taxes in the country

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Real Change

Every year at about this time, local, state and federal government officials come knocking, asking Washingtonians to pay up for the web of goods and services that make up our public network - some welcome, some not; some adequate, some not. In turn, taxpayers and teams of accountants dust off arcane texts and engage in annual rites - now, like so many traditions in the modern world, performed in a digital space - to try and get out of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Change.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Mon USA Today 1
News Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15) Apr 9 Love washington 18
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,630
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 3 Details at Eleven 125
News GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15) Mar 27 Tramps Trailer 51
News Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't... Mar 23 What The 7
dont trust trump ryne care Mar 22 VOTE NO TRUMP CARE 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,359 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC