President Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Washington

Today, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the State of Washington to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from January 30 to February 22, 2017. Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides in the Adams, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Grant, Lewis, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Spokane, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whatcom counties.

