Popular local anchor Leon Harris joins NBC4 Washington
Leon Harris attends the Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the National Building Museum on Dec. 3, 2013. After being let go by ABC-7 in 2016, local news anchor Leon Harris is joining rival station NBC4 Washington.
