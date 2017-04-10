(PHOTOS) Rollover crash near Merlin
Rural Metro Fire & AMR responded to a rollover crash Friday just after 12:30 p.m. at the 4900 block of Azalea Drive, near Merlin. Emergency crews said a woman driving a Nissan SUV got herself out of the car, and told crews she had no injuries.
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 3
|Details at Eleven
|125
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Mar 22
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
