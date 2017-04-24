NYC Mayor to Seek $700 Million From A...

NYC Mayor to Seek $700 Million From Albany and Washington to Provide Pre-K to Three-Year-Olds

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The New York Observer

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today he would lobby Albany and Washington for roughly $700 million in funding for his latest initiative: free, full-day early childhood education for every three-year-old in New York City by 2021. De Blasio said that the city is already spending $200 million on the Administration for Children's Services EarlyLearn NYC child care program, which has provided full-day early care to 30,000 children every year since 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag... Sun davy 2
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 17 Memory cancer 126
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15) Apr 9 Love washington 18
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,629
News GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15) Mar 27 Tramps Trailer 51
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,513 • Total comments across all topics: 280,534,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC