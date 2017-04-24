NYC Mayor to Seek $700 Million From Albany and Washington to Provide Pre-K to Three-Year-Olds

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today he would lobby Albany and Washington for roughly $700 million in funding for his latest initiative: free, full-day early childhood education for every three-year-old in New York City by 2021. De Blasio said that the city is already spending $200 million on the Administration for Children's Services EarlyLearn NYC child care program, which has provided full-day early care to 30,000 children every year since 2012.

