Next 25 Articles

Comedian and Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj performed at the White House Correspondents' Dinner tonight, where he called White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon a Nazi and Attorney General Jeff Sessions a racist. The liberal comedian initially stated that he had been instructed not to insult the current administration at tonight's White House Correspondents' Dinner but then proceeded to do exactly that.

