New York passes budget with workers comp reforms

Workers compensation reforms were included in the final version of New York's fiscal 2017-2018 budget, which passed the New York State Senate Sunday following an agreement between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and leadership of the New York State Legislature. The budget requires a workers comp formulary for prescription drugs, swift access to hearings for injured workers not receiving benefits and relief for first responders exposed to traumatic events on the job, according to a joint statement posted on the New York Division of the Budget website.

