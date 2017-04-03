National Beer Day just got way better for Washingtonians
National Beer Day just got a little better for residents of the nation's capital, where new alcohol laws went into effect on Friday. Washington's brewpubs, which had only been allowed to sell growlers to take home, now are able to sell their beer in cans, kegs, bottles and other sealed containers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Thu
|Wishful Thinking
|276,629
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|17
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 3
|Details at Eleven
|125
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
|Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't...
|Mar 23
|What The
|7
|dont trust trump ryne care
|Mar 22
|VOTE NO TRUMP CARE
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mar 18
|ghostwriter88
|17
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC