National Beer Day just got way better...

National Beer Day just got way better for Washingtonians

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Washington Examiner

National Beer Day just got a little better for residents of the nation's capital, where new alcohol laws went into effect on Friday. Washington's brewpubs, which had only been allowed to sell growlers to take home, now are able to sell their beer in cans, kegs, bottles and other sealed containers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Thu Wishful Thinking 276,629
News Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15) Apr 5 BlunderCONS 17
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 3 Details at Eleven 125
News GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15) Mar 27 Tramps Trailer 51
News Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't... Mar 23 What The 7
dont trust trump ryne care Mar 22 VOTE NO TRUMP CARE 1
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Mar 18 ghostwriter88 17
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,952 • Total comments across all topics: 280,128,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC