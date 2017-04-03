Mexico is growing less pessimistic about Donald Trump
IN THE anxious days before Donald Trump was inaugurated in January the outlook for Mexico seemed bleak indeed. Mexicans worried that the president-elect would do what he said: tear up or drastically revise the North American Free-Trade Agreement , build a wall on the United States' southern border and deport millions of their countrymen.
