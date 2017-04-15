Maine Democratic Party tries to play ...

Maine Democratic Party tries to play victim after laughing at suicide joke

1 hr ago

Maine First Media dropped a bombshell recording recently from a Values and Vision Summit held by the Maine Democratic Party. In the recording , Richard Fochtmann can be heard celebrating the rise in white men committing suicide and the attendees laughing at the joke.

