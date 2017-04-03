Lillelid Murders: Court Proceedings in 1998

TNZ018-041-043-045-047-072-074-087-VAZ002-006-008-062100- /O.CON.KMRX.WI.Y.0014.000000T0000Z-170407T0800Z/ Johnson-Cocke Smoky Mountains-Southeast Greene-Unicoi- Southeast Carter-Blount Smoky Mountains-Sevier Smoky Mountains- Southeast Monroe-Wise-Russell-Washington- Including the cities of Mountain City, Cosby, Cedar Creek, Erwin, Roan Mountain, Cades Cove, Gatlinburg, Coker Creek, Wise, Norton, Lebanon, and Abingdon 1119 AM EDT Thu Apr 6 2017 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT FRIDAY... * EVENT...Westerly winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph can be expected. * TIMING...This afternoon through early Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.