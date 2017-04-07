L.A. oil-drilling site could be turne...

L.A. oil-drilling site could be turned into affordable housing

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Affordable housing could be built on a site currently home to an oil drilling facility on Washington Boulevard in L.A.'s Arlington Heights neighborhood, officials say. Affordable housing could be built on a site that is home to an oil drilling facility on Washington Boulevard in L.A.'s Arlington Heights neighborhood, officials say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15) 8 hr Love washington 18
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Sat Just Slim 276,630
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 3 Details at Eleven 125
News GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15) Mar 27 Tramps Trailer 51
News Army says general's drunken escapades shouldn't... Mar 23 What The 7
dont trust trump ryne care Mar 22 VOTE NO TRUMP CARE 1
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Mar 18 ghostwriter88 17
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,251 • Total comments across all topics: 280,178,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC