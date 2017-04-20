Ivanka Inc. goes to Washington

Ivanka Inc. goes to Washington

Ivanka Trump right walks with her husband Jared Kushner senior adviser to the president to a news conference with President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House in W While Ivanka is not actively managing her company while working as a White House advisor to her father, she still owns her business, which applied for new trademarks in China, Canada, the Philippines, Puerto Rico and the us, after her father won the presidential election. During the Mar-a-Lago meetings, her daughter, 5-year-old Arabella, stood in a gilded room and sang a traditional Chinese song, in Mandarin, for China's president, Xi Jinping .

