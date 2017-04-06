Is This Kellyanne Conwaya s New House?
The $8 million mansion in Massachusetts Avenue Heights went under contract on Sunday, April 2. A real-estate source who was not involved in the sale tells Washingtonian that word is Kellyanne Conway , counselor to Donald Trump , bought on Benton Place, NW over the weekend. This is the only house that has recently sold on the secluded street.
