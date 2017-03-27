Inslee extends state of emergency for...

Inslee extends state of emergency for 20 counties fighting flooding

Gov. Jay Inslee signed an emergency proclamation on Friday to free up state resources in the event of flooding or other weather-related damage in anticipation of extremely wet weather in Eastern Washington. "The continual rain showers and early snow melt creates the potential for rising waters, destructive landslides and damage to our critical infrastructure, including our power grid and transportation system," Inslee said.

