ICE has suspended its 'name and shame' report on sanctuary jurisdictions
The Washington Times reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is suspending, at least temporarily, its weekly "name and shame" report on so-called sanctuary city jurisdictions that refuse to hold criminal aliens for deportation. Only three weekly reports were issued after President Trump ordered them, covering weeks two through four of Trump's administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
