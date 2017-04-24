How The Handmaid's Tale Fits Into Our Ideas of Dystopian Dress
What will our dystopian apocalypse look like? For my own part, I've started wondering about this less and less as a thought exercise and more as a reflexive action; a muscle that twitches into movement with every update from Washington, or Mar-a-Lago, or most likely Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Racked.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|126
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,629
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar 27
|Tramps Trailer
|51
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC