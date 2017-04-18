HMS students visit Washington, D.C.
Pictured are Harlan Middle School eighth grade students at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Memorial during a recent trip to Washington, D.C. Eighth grade students from Harlan Middle School recently traveled to Washington, D.C. led by Amy King, Harlan Middle School teacher and C.D. Morton, superintendent. While there students had the opportunity to visit Mount Vernon Estate, the family home and final resting place of our nation's first president, George Washington.
