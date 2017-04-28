HLN Will Air a Documentary About the DC Madam
Almost a decade after the apparent suicide of "DC Madam" Deborah Jeane Palfrey, her story finally gets its own docuseries episode on HLN. As part of the network's series How It Really Happened with Hill Harper , HLN premieres the episode "DC Madam: The Woman Who Knew Too Much" Friday at 9 p.m. The hour-long episode will delve into the controversial life and mysterious death of Palfrey, who ran an escort service that catered to DC's elite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|125
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,629
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Tramps Trailer
|51
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC