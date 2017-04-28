Here's how Post opinion writers have ...

Here's how Post opinion writers have judged other presidents' first 100 days

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Then-President-elect Barack Obama with President George W. Bush and former presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter in January 2009. The first 100 days benchmark originally appeared when President Franklin Roosevelt pushed a historic agenda through Congress in the early months of his presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag... Apr 23 davy 2
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 17 Memory cancer 125
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15) Apr 9 Love washington 18
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,629
News GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15) Mar '17 Tramps Trailer 51
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,277 • Total comments across all topics: 280,643,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC