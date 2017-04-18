Guest Editorial: Seriously, Enough With the Tax Breaks for Special Interests
Our state has an estimated 700 tax breaks and loopholes in its tax code. If the legislature is serious about investing in the priorities that help Washington's communities thrive - like schools, job training programs, and public health clinics - it needs to follow the lead of the House Democrats whose budget would clean up the tax code by getting rid of unnecessary tax breaks.
