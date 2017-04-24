Generations mark World War I centennial at Washington Capitol - Tue, 25 Apr 2017 PST
One hundred years after America entered World War I, the descendents of those who served in the war marked the centennial Tuesday by placing a wreath at the memorial to the Washington men and women who died in it. Members of a new generation explained to some of those older generations how they are taking up the challenge to find out more about the men from Washington who fought and died in it.
